Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. 10,740,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

