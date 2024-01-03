Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $429.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

