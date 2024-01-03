Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

WMT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $159.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

