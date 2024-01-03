Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. 2,995,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,441. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $429.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

