Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $311.83 and last traded at $311.86. 80,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 190,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $287.78.

The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

