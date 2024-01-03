Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

W stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.31. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,979,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,576 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

