Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 137.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

