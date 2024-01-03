Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centene (CNC)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/2/2024 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

12/21/2023 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Centene had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

CNC stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

