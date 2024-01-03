Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Weibo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Weibo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

