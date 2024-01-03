Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Weibo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Weibo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Weibo by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

