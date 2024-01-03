Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.52.
Weibo stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $25.57.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
