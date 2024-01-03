Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
