WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is Shaker Investments LLC OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. WESCO International accounts for approximately 3.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.09% of WESCO International worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.57.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $170.31. 119,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,204. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.