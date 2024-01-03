WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,863 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.11% of WestRock worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 775,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,191. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

