Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

