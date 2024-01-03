Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 8.5%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 157,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,325,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

