Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.06. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
