Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.