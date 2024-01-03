Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,342 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

