Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

