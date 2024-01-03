Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.