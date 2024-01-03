Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 385 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

