Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

