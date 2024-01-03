Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

