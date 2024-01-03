Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

