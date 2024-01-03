Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

