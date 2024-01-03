Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,791 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

