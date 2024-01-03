Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 563,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 355,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

