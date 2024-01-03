Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Position Reduced by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Workiva worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,094,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.