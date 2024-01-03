Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 864,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,717. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

