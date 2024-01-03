Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPOF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $599.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

