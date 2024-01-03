Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $11.51. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 201,351 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $548.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

