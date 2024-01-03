YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 2.4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 134,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,122,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after buying an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.