Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

