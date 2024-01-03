Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

