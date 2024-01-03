Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.03. 271,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

