Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76. 200,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 368,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $742.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,604 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 86.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

