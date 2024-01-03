Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76. 200,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 368,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
Zymeworks Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $742.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.