100 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

NYSE:BLK opened at $784.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $730.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

