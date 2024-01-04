105,110 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after buying an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,059,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 742,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,447. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.