10,722 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after buying an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,131,000 after buying an additional 355,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. 1,030,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

