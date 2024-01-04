1,188 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

