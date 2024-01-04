12,647 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

