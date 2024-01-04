1,310 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DGRO stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

