14,867 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.69 during trading on Thursday. 312,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

