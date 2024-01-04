1,589 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFX opened at $242.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

