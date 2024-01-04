1,728 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

