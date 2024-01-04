1,904 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.81. 453,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,629. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

