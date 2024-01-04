2,323 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 52.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BCC opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

