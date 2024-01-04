2,536 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

