27,833 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000.

JPIB opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

