2,805 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 94.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 136.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.