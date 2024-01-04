2,940 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $115.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

